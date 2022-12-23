Ex-PM Abe's assassination Japan's top news story of 2022

Newsfrom Japan

The assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been picked as the top domestic news story of 2022 by senior editors of Kyodo News and its member or subscriber newspapers and broadcasters. (1) Ex-PM Shinzo Abe assassinated Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead on July 8 by a lone gunman while delivering a stump speech in the western city of Nara two days ahead of a House of Councillors election. The arrested attacker has said he held a grudge against the Unification Church and targeted Abe because of the politician's suspected links to it. As such, public attention was drawn...