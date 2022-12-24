Online survey shows chicken remains top Christmas meal in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Over 80 percent of respondents to a recent online survey by a Japanese shopping information site operator said they plan to celebrate Christmas by eating chicken, with most preferring to buy takeout rather than cook themselves. The survey conducted by Locoguide Inc., which collected responses from 2,628 users of its Tokubai site between Nov. 25 and Nov. 30, found that fried was the most popular way to enjoy the meat at 33.3 percent, followed closely by roast at 32 percent, and Japanese-style deep-fried "karaage" at 22.8 percent. Since launching its first Christmas campaign in Japan in 1974, Ke...