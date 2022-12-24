FEATURE: Ex-Nomura exec opens school to help shift Japan's savings to stocks

Newsfrom Japan

Seiji Watanabe's enchantment with the dynamism of stock trading helped him rise to a senior position at Nomura Securities Co., Japan's biggest securities house, overseeing sales of Japanese equities to institutional investors. His deep knowledge of Japanese stocks even made him a go-to person for many money managers worldwide seeking advice on investing in companies such as Toyota Motor Corp. and SoftBank Group Corp. But in his late 40s, Watanabe turned to a harder sell -- trying to convince a Japanese public known for its relative lack of enthusiasm for investing that stock trading can be a w...