Baseball: Lotte pitching sensation Sasaki gets pay raise

Newsfrom Japan

Lotte Marines flamethrower Roki Sasaki signed Saturday for an estimated 80 million yen ($608,000) for 2023, his fourth year with the Pacific League club. Sasaki received a raise of 50 million yen from a year earlier, following a season that saw him become the youngest pitcher in Japanese baseball history at 20 years and five months to throw a perfect game. The right-hander, who turned 21 on Nov. 3, posted a 9-4 win-loss record with a 2.02 ERA and 173 strikeouts, the second most in the league, in 129-1/3 innings over 20 starts this year. He also hit a career-best 164 kilometers per hour (101.9 ...