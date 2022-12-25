FOCUS: Russia's war eclipses opposition to Japan's nuclear policy shift

Newsfrom Japan

Japan has made a significant turnaround in its nuclear power policy amid concerns about a stable power supply because Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused commodity market disruptions and spiked energy prices. With the 2011 nuclear disaster in northeastern Japan propelling the government to reduce its dependence on nuclear power, lawmakers and officials opted not to build new reactors in light of safety concerns among the public and falling costs for renewable energy. But lessons learned from the disaster centering on a Fukushima nuclear power plant have apparently been overshadowed by soar...