Baseball: Hawks sign former Astros closer Osuna

The SoftBank Hawks on Sunday announced the acquisition of former Houston Astros closer Roberto Osuna. The Hawks, one of the most aggressive Japanese baseball teams this offseason, have signed the 27-year-old right-hander from Mexico to a one-year deal worth $5 million. Osuna had a 4-1 win-loss record with 10 saves and a 0.91 ERA in 29 games for the Lotte Marines in 2022, his first year in Japan. In six major league seasons through 2020, Osuna had 155 saves, including an American League-high 38 saves for the 2019 Astros. Earlier this month, the Hawks signed outfielder Kensuke Kondo to a seven-y...