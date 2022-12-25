Japan set to crack down on stealth marketing, online or offline

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is set to regulate stealth marketing, a practice in which companies pay influencers or celebrities to advertise a product or service under the guise of a genuine opinion, whether conducted online or offline, government sources said Sunday. The Consumer Affairs Agency is expected to classify stealth marketing as "improper representation," one of the corporate activities prohibited under the law against unjustifiable premiums and misleading representations, according to a draft report compiled in November. The report, which is likely to be finalized Tuesday, states that the lack of disclos...