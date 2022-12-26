Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains, resource shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, supported by Wall Street gains late last week and higher oil prices boosting resource shares. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 132.68 points, or 0.51 percent, from Friday to 26,367.93. The broader Topix index was up 4.15 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,902.09. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, oil and coal product, and marine transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 132.77-80 yen compared with 132.78-88 yen in New York and 132.52-54 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday. The euro was qu...