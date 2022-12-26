Tokyo stocks rise in morning on Wall St. gains, resource shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning, led by issues related to natural resources on the back of higher oil prices, as investors took heart from Wall Street gains late last week and sought to buy back shares that fell sharply in recent sessions. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 134.52 points, or 0.51 percent, from Friday to 26,369.77. The broader Topix index was up 2.12 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,900.06. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, oil and coal product, and nonferrous metal issues.