Toyota global output record high for November as supply-crunch eases

Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday that its global output for November rose 1.5 percent from a year earlier to 833,104 vehicles, hitting a record high for that month. Marking a fourth straight month of increases, Toyota said the supply-chain crunch for automobile parts caused by COVID-19 has now eased. Domestic output of new vehicles shrunk by 3.3 percent to 266,174 units because persistent semiconductor shortages dampened the production of new units. Overseas output rose 3.8 percent to 566,930, also a record figure for November, with North American production increasing by 5.9 percent. Production...