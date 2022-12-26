Tokyo stocks gain as resource shares rise on high oil prices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks gained Monday, supported by strong resource shares on the back of higher oil prices as investors hunted for bargains amid subdued trading ahead of the year-end holidays. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 170.62 points, or 0.65 percent, from Friday at 26,405.87. The broader Topix index finished 4.58 points, or 0.24 percent, higher at 1,902.52. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, iron and steel, and nonferrous metal shares.