Soccer: Urawa midfielder Esaka joining Ulsan in K-League

Urawa Reds attacking midfielder Ataru Esaka is joining Ulsan Hyundai in South Korea’s K-League in a full transfer, the J-League first-division club said Monday.

The 30-year-old, who won his only cap for Japan in 2021, joined Urawa the same year after playing for Omiya Ardija and Kashiwa Reysol. He had two goals in 30 league games this past season.

“I made the decision with the hope of developing as a footballer and person at a new place where I know no one,” Esaka said in an Urawa statement.