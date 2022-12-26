China to reopen borders, cease COVID quarantine from Jan. 8: report

Newsfrom Japan

China will reopen borders and abandon quarantine measures meant to stem the spread of coronavirus infections on Jan. 8, removing the last major restrictions under its strict "zero-COVID" policy, the South China Morning Post reported Monday. The Hong Kong daily quoted three sources from health authorities and hospitals in Guangdong, Fujian and Jiangsu provinces as saying they were asked by China's National Health Commission on Sunday to prepare for a downgrade in COVID-19 management levels, meaning lockdowns, isolation and quarantine will no longer be required. Beijing significantly relaxed its...