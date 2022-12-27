Main events scheduled for January
Newsfrom JapanPolitics Society
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Main events scheduled in Japan for January:
In late January
-- Ordinary Diet session to be convened.
Jan. 1 (Sun)
-- New Year reception to be held at Imperial Palace.
-- Government plan to curb electricity and city gas prices as part of inflation-relief step for households and companies to start.
-- Japan to begin two-year term as nonpermanent member of U.N. Security Council, occupying rotating presidency for month of January.
Jan. 2 (Mon)
-- Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to extend New Year’s greetings to public gathered at Imperial Palace for first time since 2020.
Jan. 3 (Tues)
-- No m...