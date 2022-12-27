Main events scheduled for January

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for January:

In late January

-- Ordinary Diet session to be convened.

Jan. 1 (Sun)

-- New Year reception to be held at Imperial Palace.

-- Government plan to curb electricity and city gas prices as part of inflation-relief step for households and companies to start.

-- Japan to begin two-year term as nonpermanent member of U.N. Security Council, occupying rotating presidency for month of January.

Jan. 2 (Mon)

-- Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to extend New Year’s greetings to public gathered at Imperial Palace for first time since 2020.

Jan. 3 (Tues)

-- No m...