Tokyo stocks open higher on China decision to reopen borders

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, buoyed by the Chinese government's decision to reopen its borders and abandon quarantine measures imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 149.50 points, or 0.57 percent, from Monday to 26,555.37. The broader Topix index was up 11.30 points, or 0.59 percent, at 1,913.82. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by air transportation, retail, and land transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 132.75-76 yen compared with 132.65-81 yen in Tokyo at 5...