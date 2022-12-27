Tokyo stocks rise in morning as China's reopening lifts sentiment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks extended their gains Tuesday morning, as China's decision to reopen its borders and abandon strict COVID-19 quarantine measures raised hopes for a sharp increase in inbound tourists to Japan. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 137.60 points, or 0.52 percent, from Monday to 26,543.47. The broader Topix index was up 11.88 points, or 0.62 percent, at 1,914.40. On the top-tier Prime Market, stocks related to inbound tourism were higher, with air transportation, retail, and land transportation issues leading the climb.