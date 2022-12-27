China to reopen borders on Jan. 8, exit from "zero-COVID" policy

Newsfrom Japan

China said Monday it will reopen borders and abandon quarantine measures that have been in place to stem the spread of coronavirus infections on Jan. 8, in a full departure from its strict "zero-COVID" policy that involved lockdowns and isolation measures at designated facilities. China's National Health Commission said inbound travelers -- both foreigners and Chinese nationals -- will be able to enter the country after testing negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours before departure, and that a PCR test and quarantine at a designated facility will no longer be required. At present, five days of...