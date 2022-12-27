Japan, Saudi Arabia to cooperate in carbon recycle, hydrogen energy

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of cooperation in the energy sector, including carbon recycling technology and the use of hydrogen and ammonia as a clean fuel source, to achieve a carbon neutral society, the Japanese industry ministry said Tuesday.

Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman agreed in their talks in Riyadh over the weekend to cooperate in cutting emissions through the promotion of the circular carbon economy and other relevant technologies.

The major oil producer in the Middle East has ...