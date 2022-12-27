URGENT: Japan to require COVID tests for travelers from China: Kishida
Newsfrom JapanSociety Politics Travel Guide to Japan
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday Japan will strengthen border control steps against travelers from China as the number of new coronavirus cases has rapidly increased in the country.
Japan will require travelers from mainland China to take tests for COVID-19 upon their arrivals, starting from Friday, Kishida told reporters.