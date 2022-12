Main events scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 28

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Wednesday, Dec. 28:

-- Most Japanese companies, government offices to have final working day of 2022.

-- Preliminary industrial production index for November to be released by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at 8:50 a.m.

-- Summary of opinions from Dec. 19-20 monetary policy meeting to be released by Bank of Japan at 8:50 a.m.