Tokyo stocks rise as China reopening spurs buying of travel shares

Tokyo stocks rose for the second straight day Tuesday, as travel-related shares surged after China's decision to reopen its borders and abandon strict COVID-19 quarantine measures raised hopes for a sharp increase in tourists to Japan. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 42.00 points, or 0.16 percent, from Monday at 26,447.87. The broader Topix index finished 7.63 points, or 0.40 percent, higher at 1,910.15. On the top-tier Prime Market, stocks related to inbound tourism were higher, with the climb led by air transportation, retail, and land transportation issues.