Japan to import 2 million tons of LNG a year from Oman

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese trading houses Mitsui & Co., Itochu Corp. and electricity firm Jera Co. have broadly agreed with the government of Oman to import over 2 million tons of liquefied natural gas a year from the Middle East country, Japanese government sources said Tuesday.

Against the backdrop of energy supply disruptions due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp. also announced the same day it has signed a 20-year agreement with Venture Global LNG to import 1 million tons per annum of LNG from the United States, one of the world’s leading LNG exporters.

The government sources ...