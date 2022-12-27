Baseball: Pacific League MVP Yamamoto signs for 650 million yen

Newsfrom Japan

Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed Tuesday for an estimated 650 million yen ($4.9 million) salary next year, making him the highest-paid player in franchise history.

His annual pay jumped from this year’s 370 million yen after the 24-year-old right-hander won both the Pacific League MVP and Sawamura awards for the second consecutive year.

The Sawamura Award is given to Japan’s most impressive starting pitcher. On June 18, Yamamoto threw a no-hitter against the Seibu Lions.

“I’m grateful for the excellent evaluation,” Yamamoto said at the club’s facility in Osaka. Recently retired pit...