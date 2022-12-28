Kishida hints at general election before tax hikes for defense

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hinted Tuesday that he could call a general election before raising taxes in 2024 or later to finance a defense buildup.

Speaking on a TV program, Kishida said the government will decide on the exact timing of corporate, income and tobacco tax rises for increased defense spending but “there will be an election before that.”

The prime minister has the final say on a dissolution of Japan’s House of Representatives. The current four-year terms of members of the lower house of parliament expire in October 2025.

The taxes should be raised at an appropriate time...