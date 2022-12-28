Japan's Nov. industrial output falls 0.1% on month

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's industrial output in November fell 0.1 percent from the previous month for the third straight month of decrease, government data showed Wednesday. The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 95.2 against the 2015 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report. The latest figure followed a downwardly revised decrease of 3.2 percent in October. The index of industrial shipments decreased 0.5 percent to 93.0, while that of inventories rose 0.3 percent to 103.6. Based on a poll of manufacturers, the ministry expects ind...