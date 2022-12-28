Tokyo stocks open lower on weak tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, with technology shares leading the decline, tracking losses in U.S. counterparts overnight. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 177.08 points, or 0.67 percent, from Tuesday to 26,270.79. The broader Topix index was down 5.22 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,904.93. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, electric appliance, and real estate issues. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 133.47-50 yen compared with 133.46-56 yen in New York and 132.87-89 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The eur...