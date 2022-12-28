Tokyo stocks fall in morning as weak techs weigh

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday morning, with technology shares leading the decline as they tracked overnight losses in their U.S. counterparts after a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates chilled sentiment. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 156.91 points, or 0.59 percent, from Tuesday to 26,290.96. The broader Topix index was down 5.42 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,904.73. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by information and communication, real estate, and electric appliance issues.