Tokyo stocks end lower as higher U.S. rates chill sentiment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks finished lower Wednesday, led by a decline in technology and real estate shares after a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates chilled sentiment. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 107.37 points, or 0.41 percent, from Tuesday at 26,340.50. The broader Topix index finished 1.13 points, or 0.06 percent, lower at 1,909.02. On the top-tier Prime Market, real estate, information and communication, and air transportation issues were among the worst performers.