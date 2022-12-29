Families moving out of Tokyo to get up to 1 mil. yen per child

Newsfrom Japan

The government is set to offer families relocating from the Tokyo metropolitan area up to 1 million yen ($7,500) per child, up from 300,000 yen, as part of efforts to reduce population concentration in the Japanese capital.

The increase of up to 700,000 yen per child as a fresh incentive will come on top of the maximum 3 million yen in base financial support already given to relocating families. The new rule will be implemented in the fiscal year starting next April, a source familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

People who reside in the 23 wards of Tokyo that make up the core metropolitan ...