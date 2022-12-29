Travelers on New Year’s holidays flood planes, trains in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Travelers on New Year’s holidays flooded planes and trains on Thursday even though the coronavirus pandemic continues, with the exodus peaking in many modes of public transportation in the country.

Reservations for shinkansen bullet trains and local trains as well as flights are still on a recovery track with daily virus cases increasing across the country during the so-called eighth wave of infections.

The returning rush for trains and planes is expected on Tuesday.

Misako Aoki was at Tokyo Station to catch a train to go to Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, from her home in Saitama, north of To...