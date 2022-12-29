Soccer: Maeda, Furuhashi net for Celtic in big win over Hibernian

Newsfrom Japan

Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi both scored Wednesday as visiting Celtic trounced Hibernian 4-0 in the Scottish Premiership. Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy bagged a brace for the league leaders, who remained nine points clear of rivals Rangers ahead of Monday's Old Firm derby. Samurai Blue striker Maeda helped set up Mooy's opening goal before netting with a stunning solo effort from outside the area in the 36th minute. Mooy extended the lead to 3-0 from a 58th-minute penalty and Furuhashi completed the rout with his league-best 14th goal of the season six minutes later, finishing off an inc...