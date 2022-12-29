Nikkei hits 3-month low as China COVID explosion unnerves investors

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index fell to a three-month low Thursday as a recent explosive rise in coronavirus cases in China following its U-turn from its strict “zero-COVID” policy dampened investors’ hopes that the relaxation will buoy the global economy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 246.83 points, or 0.94 percent, from Wednesday at 26,093.67, its lowest close since Sept. 30. The broader Topix index finished 13.75 points, or 0.72 percent, lower at 1,895.27.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, rubber product, and marine transportation issues.