Japan to allow 3 more airports to conditionally accept H.K. flights

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s transport ministry said Thursday the country will conditionally accept direct flights from Hong Kong to airports in Fukuoka, Naha and one near Sapporo after it had initially planned to ban them.

The flights from Hong Kong can arrive at the three airports provided there are no passengers who have stayed in China’s mainland within seven days, it said.

Amid a surge in the number of coronavirus infections in China, the government on Tuesday said it will restrict departures and arrivals of direct flights connecting Japan with mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau to four airports -- Narita, H...