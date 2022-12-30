Tokyo stocks open higher on solid high-tech stocks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday in the final trading of the year, as technology shares tracked overnight gains in their U.S. peers. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 117.85 points, or 0.45 percent, from Thursday to 26,211.52. The broader Topix index was up 4.52 points, or 0.24 percent, at 1,899.79. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, electric appliance, and marine transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 132.91-94 yen compared with 132.98-133.08 yen in New York and 133.78-80 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thurs...