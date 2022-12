Main events scheduled for Jan. 2-8

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Jan. 2-8:

Jan. 2 (Mon)

-- Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to extend New Year’s greetings to public gathered at Imperial Palace for first time since 2020.

Jan. 3 (Tues)

-- No major events.

Jan. 4 (Wed)

-- Tokyo Stock Exchange to hold first trading session of 2023.

Jan. 5 (Thurs)

-- Consumer sentiment data for December to be released by Cabinet Office.

-- Domestic auto sales for December and for 2022 to be released by Japan Automobile Dealers Association.

-- Law to ban organizations from maliciously soliciting donations, enacted following criticism of fundr...