Tokyo stocks rise in morning as Wall St. gains lift broad sectors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning following two straight days of decline as overnight gains on Wall Street helped spark buying in broad sectors, although trading was relatively quiet on the last operating day of the year.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 74.78 points, or 0.29 percent, from Thursday to 26,168.45. The broader Topix index was up 5.19 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,900.46.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, glass and ceramics product, and retail issues.