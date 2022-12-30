Soccer: Marinos announce J-League MVP Iwata bound for Celtic on loan

Defender and J-League Player of the Year Tomoki Iwata will join Scottish giants Celtic on loan through June, the J-League champion Yokohama F Marinos announced Friday. The 25-year-old Iwata made his senior national team debut in 2019 and was part of Japan's East Asian E-1 Championship-winning squad in July 2022. "I want to develop even further, and won't be satisfied just to have made a move overseas," Iwata said in a statement released by Marinos. Celtic, managed by former Marinos boss Ange Postecoglou, already have World Cup striker Daizen Maeda and other players from Japan, such as Kyogo Fu...
