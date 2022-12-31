FOCUS: More Indonesians in Japan's foreign trainee program amid weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

The number of Indonesian technical trainees in Japan is rising as the recent slide of the yen against the U.S. dollar and other currencies has discouraged trainees from some other countries to come to Japan. The demographic shift in Japan's foreign technical trainee program has also come about as the result of the differing costs for trainees to come to Japan. Indonesians pay less than those from Vietnam and other nations, for example, according to experts on foreign workers. According to a survey conducted by the Immigration Services Agency of Japan in 2022, Vietnamese pay the highest amount ...