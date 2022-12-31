Japan ranks 41st in attracting talent in 2022: Swiss survey

Newsfrom Japan

Japan ranked 41st out of 63 economies in 2022 in attracting and retaining talent, down two spots from a year earlier and the fourth straight year of decline, according to a survey by a Swiss institute. Switzerland topped the list, followed by Sweden, Iceland, Norway and Denmark. Of Indo-Pacific economies, Singapore was 12th, Hong Kong 14th, the United States 16th, Australia 18th, China 40th, Thailand 45th and Indonesia 51st. In a breakdown, Japan ranked 63rd, or the lowest, for the international experience of senior managers and 62nd for language skills, the International Institute for Managem...