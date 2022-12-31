Main events scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 1

Main events scheduled in Japan for Sunday, Jan. 1:

-- Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to attend New Year’s ceremony at Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

-- Japan to start two-year term as non-permanent member of U.N. Security Council, holding rotating chair for month of January.

-- Government to curb electricity, city gas prices as part of inflation-relief step for households and companies.

Kyodo News

