Main events scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 1

Main events scheduled in Japan for Sunday, Jan. 1:
-- Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to attend New Year’s ceremony at Imperial Palace in Tokyo.
-- Japan to start two-year term as non-permanent member of U.N. Security Council, holding rotating chair for month of January.
-- Government to curb electricity, city gas prices as part of inflation-relief step for households and companies.