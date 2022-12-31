Soccer: Schalke promote Japanese attacker Kozuki to 1st team

Newsfrom Japan

German first-division soccer club Schalke said Friday they have signed a professional contract with Japanese attacker Soichiro Kozuki, who was with their Under-23 team. The contract for the 22-year-old is through to the end of the 2024-25 season and includes an automatic extension based on a certain number of appearances. Japan captain and defender Maya Yoshida is also on Schalke's first team. Kozuki moved to Germany after leaving Kyoto Sanga of the J-League in December 2021. "I feel right at home here at Schalke and am very grateful for the opportunity that the club has afforded me," Kozuki s...