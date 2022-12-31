Soccer: Schalke promote Japanese attacker Kozuki to 1st team

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

German first-division soccer club Schalke said Friday they have signed a professional contract with Japanese attacker Soichiro Kozuki, who was with their Under-23 team. The contract for the 22-year-old is through to the end of the 2024-25 season and includes an automatic extension based on a certain number of appearances. Japan captain and defender Maya Yoshida is also on Schalke's first team. Kozuki moved to Germany after leaving Kyoto Sanga of the J-League in December 2021. "I feel right at home here at Schalke and am very grateful for the opportunity that the club has afforded me," Kozuki s...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer