China's Xi seeks public's perseverance after easing of COVID policy

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday urged the country's people to pull through as Beijing has "entered a new phrase of COVID response," with infections rapidly spreading across the nation following a major easing of the strict antivirus measures earlier this month. "Everyone is holding on with great fortitude, and the light of hope is right in front of us," Xi said in his televised speech on New Year's Eve. The Chinese leader appreciated the efforts of front-line workers such as medical professionals and acknowledged that it has "not been an easy journey" for anyone. Xi also said the peop...