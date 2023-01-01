Kim seeks "exponential increase" of N. Korea's nuclear arsenal

Newsfrom Japan

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for an "exponential increase" of the country's nuclear arsenal, highlighting the need to mass-produce tactical nuclear weapons, as well as development of a new intercontinental ballistic missile system, the official Korean Central News Agency said Sunday. During a six-day meeting of North Korea's ruling party that was held through Saturday, Kim criticized the United States for "working hard to establish a new military bloc like (an) Asian version of NATO" by deepening cooperation with South Korea and Japan "on a full scale," KCNA said. He also denounc...