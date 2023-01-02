FOCUS: China to focus on economic recovery, Taiwan emergency unlikely in 2023

China is expected to focus on economic recovery in 2023 following its shift to living with COVID-19 after relaxing its draconian restrictions in the face of public frustration, with any attempt to invade Taiwan seen as unlikely in the near term. China appears to be making a hard landing in its exit from President Xi Jinping's signature "zero-COVID" policy involving lockdowns implemented since the start of the pandemic. Infections are exploding as a lack of drugs, strain on the medical system and ditched efforts to correctly count virus cases causes widespread confusion. The Chinese economy was...
