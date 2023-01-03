Bird flu cases rise to record high in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Bird flu cases in Japan hit a record high after new infections were confirmed in Chiba and Fukuoka prefectures, the farm ministry said Tuesday. As of Tuesday, a total of 54 cases of avian flu were confirmed across 23 prefectures in Japan this season, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. At a poultry farm in Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan, near Tokyo, an avian flu case was confirmed through genetic testing, the prefectural government said, leading to the culling of around 10,000 chickens at the location. Bird flu was also reported at a farm that raises emus in Fuku...