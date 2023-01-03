China warns of countermeasures for COVID entry restrictions

Newsfrom Japan

China said Tuesday it plans to take countermeasures for COVID-19 entry restrictions targeting travelers from the Asian country announced by a number of nations, saying Beijing “firmly opposes” the practice of manipulating coronavirus control measures to achieve political goals.

Countries such as Japan, the United States, Britain and France have decided to strengthen border controls for visitors from China, requiring them to test negative for the virus, as cases surge in China following the easing of antivirus measures in December.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a press c...