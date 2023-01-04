Main events scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 5

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Thursday, Jan. 5: -- Consumer sentiment data for December to be released by Cabinet Office at 2 p.m. -- Domestic auto sales for December to be released by Japan Automobile Dealers Association. -- Law to ban organizations from maliciously soliciting donations, enacted following criticism of fundraising practices of Unification Church, to take effect. -- Campaigning to start for gubernatorial election in Yamanashi Prefecture. -- Joint New Year press conference to be held by Japan Business Federation, Japan Association of Corporate Executives and Japan Chamber o...