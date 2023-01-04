Japan marks year’s 1st day of work as COVID cases remain high

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s central and local governments, alongside many businesses, marked the year’s first day of work Wednesday as the country refrained from implementing travel restrictions despite a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

As of Tuesday, nationwide daily COVID-19 figures stood at around 90,000, with Japan strengthening its entry restrictions for travelers from China which has seen virus cases surge since it abandoned its strict “zero-COVID” policy.

“Everyone is exhausted from working for about three years on coronavirus measures on top of our usual work,” said an official from the Ministry of ...