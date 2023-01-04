Soccer: Japan star Mitoma scores in 2nd straight game for Brighton

Newsfrom Japan

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma continued his strong form Tuesday in the English Premier League, netting for the second straight game in a 4-1 victory away to Everton. The 25-year-old Japanese World Cup star missed a chance to open the scoring with a header before quickly making amends, slicing past two defenders and calmly beating Everton keeper Jordan Pickford from the middle of the area in the 14th minute. "I had a decent amount of space and was able to set it up with my first touch," Mitoma said. The winger continued to cause nightmares for Everton down the left flank throughout his 78 minute...