China, Philippines leaders to meet, S. China Sea issue in focus

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. are set to hold talks in Beijing on Wednesday, with the issue of the two countries' overlapping territorial claims in the South China Sea expected to be discussed. Marcos is on his first state visit outside Southeast Asia since he took office in June last year. The new leader has vowed to take a different path from his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte, who took an accommodating stance toward China's incursions in waters claimed by Manila in exchange for promised investment from Beijing. Before his departure from Manila...